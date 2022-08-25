Full Trailer for Polish Mountain Climbing Film 'Broad Peak' from Netflix

"Maciej, we have to finish what we started." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for a Polish mountain climbing thriller titled Broad Peak, from filmmaker Leszek Dawid. This one will be streaming on Netflix in September for those interested. Broad Peak is based on the true events of Maciej Berbeka - the legendary Polish mountaineer, member of the Ice Warriors group, who wanted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains. When it comes to fighting for honor, price doesn't matter. Berbeka returns to one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, Broad Peak on the Pakistan border (see Google Maps), to clear his name. Returning to the dangerous Karakoram mountain range comes with hard decisions that will forever change his life. Starring Ireneusz Czop as Maciej, Maja Ostaszewska, Dawid Ogrodnik, Marcin Czarnik, & Lukasz Simlat. I'm all in for this! Very strange choice of a pop song for the trailer, but it looks like an intense & authentic story about the grueling challenge & attraction of mountain climbing.

Maciej Berbeka makes the first winter ascent of Broad Peak in 1988, escaping death by inches. Andrzej Zawada, the expedition leader, announces a great success. Once they return to Poland, it turns out Maciej reached "only" the Rocky Summit, which is twenty-three metros lower than the actual peak located one hour away. Resentful of his friends' lies, Berbeka withdraws from mountaineering. Twenty- -four years later, he takes a call from Krzysztof Wielicki, who also participated in the first expedition. "We have to finish what we started," says Krzysztof as he persuades Maciej to join the next Broad Peak expedition. After a long hesitation, Maciej decides to try for the summit once again. Broad Peak is directed by Polish filmmaker Leszek Dawid, director of the films My Name Is Ki and You Are God previously, plus some TV work recently including the series "Uklad". The screenplay is written by Lukasz Ludkowski. Netflix debuts Broad Peak streaming on Netflix starting September 14th, 2022 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?