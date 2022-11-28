Full Trailer for Prequel Series '1923' with Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren

"Tell the world what happens when they cross me." Paramount has revealed the official trailer for 1923, the next new "Yellowstone" prequel series made for their streaming service Paramount+. The is a prequel to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone and also serves as a sequel to the series 1883. The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The story will follow the Dutton Family as they deal with many more challenges with violence following them wherever they go, spanning from Prohibition (1920-1933) to the Great Depression (~1930s). The cast features Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, with Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and many others. It was filmed on location in Montana, with a few other places worldwide, especially the WWI scenes and Africa hunting scenes. This looks damn good!! Even I'm impressed. "Greed will kill us all" – indeed, Mrs. Dutton, indeed. This is definitely worth a watch.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Paramount+'s streaming series 1923, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Taylor Sheridan's 1923 series right here for the first look again.

The next installment of the "Yellowstone" origin story, 1923, introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the series will explore the early 20th Century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home. 1923 is a series created by writer / filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, also creator of "Yellowstone" and "1883" and "Tulsa King", known for directing the films Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead, plus writing Sicario and Hell or High Water. It's also written by Sheridan. With episodes directed by Ben Richardson, a cinematographer and director of eps of "Yellowstone" and "1883" previously. Executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. Produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Paramount will debut the 1923 series streaming on Paramount+ starting December 18th, 2022 later this year. Look any good? Who's in?