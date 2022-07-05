Full Trailer for Prime Video's Time Travel Sci-Fi Series 'Paper Girls'

"This, right here, is the end of the universe." "We're paper girls, so we stick together." Amazon has debuted an impressive full trailer for their streaming sci-fi series Paper Girls, adapted from the highly regarded comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan & Cliff Chiang. You have to watch this, it's worth a look! Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween back in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future – they encounter future versions of themselves and must choose to embrace or reject fate. The series stars Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza as the main four, along with Ali Wong and Nate Corddry. This looks way better than the teaser trailer, with some major reveals of footage after they're targeted by these time cops. Almost reminds me of Loki? Looks cool, I'm down to check it out.

Here's the full-length main trailer for Amazon's series Paper Girls, direct from Prime Video's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Amazon's Paper Girls series here to view the first look again.

It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future. Paper Girls is a series created for TV by Stephany Folsom (writer on Toy Story 4, "Star Wars Resistance", "LOTR: The Rings of Power"), who also co-executive produces and writes. With additional writing by Fola Goke-Pariola. Featuring episodes directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, Mairzee Almas, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola. Adapted from the acclaimed comic book series "Paper Girls" by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Executive produced by Steve Prinz, Cliff Chiang, Christopher Cantwell, and Brian K. Vaughan. Episodes produced by Vail Romeyn. Amazon will debut the Paper Girls series streaming on Prime Video starting on July 29th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested in this seies?