Full Trailer for Rob Zombie's Retro Throwback 'The Munsters' Reboot

"I knew the moment I laid eyes on you that you were special." Universal has revealed the full trailer for Rob Zombie's new modern remake of The Munsters, the classic 60s B&W TV show about the Munster family. After all these years of dueling animated movies basically rehashing The Munsters and The Addams Family, both of these are return to live-action with new projects this year (Tim Burton's Wednesday series is on Netflix). Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, and Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp. This new film seems to focus on the love story between Herman Munster and Lily Munster. This looks extra cheesy with a big dead, black heart on top. An especially kid-friendly Rob Zombie movie, but it might still be fun to watch.

An upcoming American horror comedy film produced, written and directed by Rob Zombie, based on the 1960s family television sitcom of the same name. The story follows a family of monsters that move from Transylvania to an American suburb. The Munsters film is both written and directed by American horror filmmaker Rob Zombie, director of many films including The Devil's Rejects, Halloween I & II (2007 & 2009), The Lords of Salem, 31, and 3 from Hell previously. Produced by Mike Elliott and Rob Zombie. The original series, "The Munsters", is available for streaming on Peacock. It ran for two seasons from 1964 - 1966, with several spin-off feature films and a sequel TV series titled "The Munsters Today" in the 1980s. Exact release details for this new reboot are not announced yet. Rob Zombie's The Munsters will debut later in September 2022 - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? Who's excited to see more from this?