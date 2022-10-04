Full Trailer for 'SAS Rogue Heroes' Series About WWII Special Forces

"I have an idea that might move the war in our favor." BBC & Epix has revealed two official trailers for the upcoming mini-series titled SAS: Rogue Heroes, about the original creation of the Special Forces unit, the Special Air Service ("SAS") during World War II. This is kind of a more realistic (based on a true story) version of The Kingsman series, about a secret British unit of elite specialists whose goal was to disrupt the German war efforts before they got any worse. The SAS was the brainchild of David Stirling, a young, gadabout aristocrat whose aimlessness in early life belied a remarkable strategic mind. The six-part drama is based on Ben Macintyre's book, which charts the creation of the famed Special Forces unit. "More rebels than soldiers, Stirling's team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic." Starring Connor Swindells as Stirling, with Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Tom Glynn-Carney, Amir El-Masry, & Theo Barklem-Biggs. Looks damn good!! I appreciate the humor on top of the rough 'n tumble story of a band of odd men breaking all the rules to stop the Nazis.

Here's the two official trailers for BBC's series SAS Rogue Heroes, direct from YouTube:

Rogue Heroes is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the Special Air Service (SAS), was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric, aimless young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit a team of the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. SAS Rogue Heroes, aka just Rogue Heroes, is a series developed by BBC, created by Steven Knight (creator of "Peaky Blinders", "See"; writer of films Pawn Sacrifice, Seventh Son, Allied, November Criminals, Spencer). With episodes directed by Tom Shankland. Adapted from the book by Ben Macintyre. Executive produced by Tommy Bulfin, Martin Haines, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Karen Wilson, and Steven Knight. The series will debut on BBC One in the UK. It will air on Epix in the US. Expected later in 2022 - stay tuned for an exact date. Looking good?