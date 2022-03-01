Full Trailer for Sci-Fi Adventure 'The Adam Project' with Ryan Reynolds

"You know what you have to do: stop time travel from ever being invented." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for The Adam Project, a new sci-fi adventure movie starring Ryan Reynolds. We featured the first teaser a few weeks ago after glowing reviews hit the web. A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. It doesn't sound like much, but the reviews are comparing this to Spielberg and Zemeckis. Ryan Reynolds teams up with a younger version of himself, confronting both his past and troubles growing up, while also saving the future. The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña. From director Shawn Levy, who recently made Free Guy with Reynolds. I love the look of this, it's my favorite kind of geeky sci-fi movie. Can't wait to watch! It's landing on Netflix in a few weeks.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Shawn Levy's The Adam Project, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Levy's The Adam Project here, to view even more footage.

"Past, meet future." A time-traveling pilot named Adam (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. The Adam Project is directed by American producer / filmmaker Shawn Levy, director of many movies including Just in Time, Big Fat Liar, Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, Night at the Museum 1-3, Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship, This Is Where I Leave You, and Free Guy previously. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. It's produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds. Netflix will debut Levy's The Adam Project in theaters and on Netflix starting March 11th, 2022 in just a few weeks. Who's excited to watch this? Looking good?