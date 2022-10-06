Dream On: Full Trailer for 'Slumberland' Adventure with Jason Momoa

"No dream lasts forever. Sooner or later, it's time to wake up." Netflix has debuted a full official trailer for the magical adventure Slumberland, the new Francis Lawrence-directed fantasy adventure movie (for the whole family!!) streaming on Netflix later in November. This seems like a mind-expanding trip - journeying through dreams and imaginations!! A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. Lawrence is a visual filmmaker who knows how to make magical worlds feel grounded & real - hopefully that still works here. Jason Momoa stars as Flip, with Marlow Barkley as Nemo, and a cast including Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly González. This almost plays like Inception for kids, with a few different story twists. I dig the footage so far! Yes it's packed with CGI that does look a bit rough in shots, but it still seems like a good time.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Francis Lawrence's Slumberland, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Lawrence's Slumberland right here, for even more footage.

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, the young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges, lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again. Slumberland is directed by filmmaker Francis Lawrence, director of Constantine, I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, Red Sparrow, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire + Mockingjay 1 & 2, and Red Sparrow previously. The screenplay is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman. Netflix will debut Slumberland streaming on Netflix starting November 18th, 2022 soon this fall. Who's down?