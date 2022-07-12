Official Trailer for 'Spin Me Round' with Alison Brie & Aubrey Plaza

"Listen - I think something weird might be going on." IFC Films has revealed the full-length official trailer for a wacky indie dark comedy film titled Spin Me Round, the latest creation from indie filmmaker Jeff Baena and actor Alison Brie. This first premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at this year's Seattle Film Festival. Brie & Baena previously made Joshy, The Little Hours, and Horse Girl together - they've got quite a collaboration going. Flown out to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime, what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy. The film stars an impressive ensemble: Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker, Ayden Mayeri, Zach Woods, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, and Aubrey Plaza. This looks good! I'm curious to find out what is going on with this guy and all the mystery. Seems like kooky fun! Buon appetito.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Jeff Baena's Spin Me Round, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Jeff Baena's Spin Me Round here to view the first look again.

A woman wins an all-expenses trip to a company's gorgeous "institute" outside of Florence, and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain's wealthy and charismatic owner. She finds a different adventure than the one she imagined. Spin Me Round is directed by American indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, director of the films Life After Beth, Joshy, The Little Hours, and Horse Girl previously; he also wrote the script for I Heart Huckabees. The screenplay is written by Jeff Baena and Alison Brie. Produced by Jeff Baena, Alison Brie, Mel Eslyn, Chris Parker, and Dylan Sellers. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will debut Baena's indie comedy Spin Me Round in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 later this summer. Pull up a chair, have some pasta! Look like it will be good?