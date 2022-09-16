Full Trailer for Survival Doc 'Buried: 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche'

"Get yourself ready for this, because no one's walking away from it…" Greenwich Ent. has revealed the official trailer for a documentary film titled Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche, telling the story of the harrowing avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort in March 1982. It premiered at festivals last year and is out this September in theaters. The film is described as a "stressed autopsy" of that fateful event in which key players dig through painful memories to relive what happens when nature overwhelms. In 1982, a massive avalanche descended on Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, CA that triggered a desperate five day search for eight missing people. Buried chronicles the third deadliest avalanche in US history, the miraculous rescue efforts and the traumas that still haunt many of the survivors today. Before the avalanche, the Ski Patrol at Alpine Meadows were known as "the undisputed gods of winter" until this event changed everything. Avalanches are scary!! This looks like a very tough story to retell and talk about.

Official trailer (+ poster) for doc Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche, from YouTube:

In the early 1980's, the Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol were the undisputed gods of winter in the mountain hamlet of Lake Tahoe, California, a sun-drenched wonderland of endless powder and parties. With the mountain closed due to high avalanche danger, an avalanche of unforeseeable magnitude broke free. Millions of pounds of snow hurtled down the side of the mountain demolishing the resort’s base area and burying the parking lot. The wreckage was unimaginable and for the shell-shocked patrol team there was no time to dwell, eight missing victims were buried in the slide - co-workers, friends, family - and every passing second was precious. Over the next five days, through an unrelenting storm and unimaginable tragedy, the rescue team persevered. Innocence was lost, mortality faced, Mother Nature reckoned with, but through it all they never gave up hope for a miracle. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche is co-directed by filmmakers Jared Drake (of Visioneers, Greetings from Home) & producer Steven Siig, both making their very first doc film. This premiered at the 2021 Austin Film Festival last year. Greenwich will debut the doc in select US theaters starting September 23rd, 2022, before it's on VOD in November.