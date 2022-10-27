Full Trailer for 'The Final Score' Series About Colombia's Soccer Team

"This is a country riddled with violence, but we cannot be afraid." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a new mini-series from Colombia titled The Final Score, also known as Goles en Contra. Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case of 1994 after the World Cup, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer (fútbol) and drug cartels during the ’80s and ’90s in Colombia. The complicated relationship of several of the Colombian national team players with drug trafficking, one that culminated in the own goal and murder of one of the most beloved defenders in the world. "The difficult decisions that our idols had to face match after match, as they fall apart amid a violent nightmare. But, above all, it's about the dream of a country and a team that will be remembered forever." Starring John Alex Castillo as Francisco Maturana, Juan Pablo Urrego as Andrés Escobar, Patricia Tamayo as Aparicio, Andrés Mauricio Pizarro as René Higuita, and Brain Andrés Velez Gallego. The 4:3 style is jarring, but the rest of it looks engaging.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's doc series The Final Score, direct from YouTube:

The Final Score is a miniseries about the rise and fall of Colombian soccer and Andrés Escobar, between 1987 and 1994. The difficult situations and decisions that our idols had to face match after match, as they fall apart amid a violent nightmare. But, above all, it’s about the dream of a country and a team that will be remembered forever. The Final Score, originally known as Goles en Contra in Spanish, is a series created by & written by Pablo Gonzalez (director of the films Cord and Los Fierros, creator of "The Great Heist" series) and C.S. Prince (co-writer on Gonzalez's films, creator of "The Great Heist"). Writing by Daniel Vega, David Vega, Carlos Moreno, Alonso Torres, Juan Sebastian Granados, and Jacques Toulemonde Vidal. Featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Claudia Zie, Carlos Moreno, and Óscar Ruiz Navia. Produced by Adriana Aparicio; executive produced by Andrés Calderón. With cinematography by Juan Carlos Gil. Netflix will release The Final Score mini-series streaming on Netflix starting November 2nd, 2022. Interested?