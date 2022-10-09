Full Trailer for Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Series with Jenna Ortega

"Nevermore continues to be a place where the questions far outweigh the answers." Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for the series Wednesday, their Addams Family spin-off live-action series directed by the maestro of macabre, Tim Burton. This is the best trailer yet!! Way better than latest teaser trailer, too. A coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy focusing on Wednesday and her first years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a killing spree, and solve the supernatural mystery regarding her own family — all while navigating her new life. Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams, with the new series cast featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester (who makes his first appearance in this trailer), Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci. This looks like Burton might've actually made this just right! What a trailer, I'm totally sold. What do you think?

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Tim Burton's series Wednesday, from Netflix's YouTube:

A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Following Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships. Wednesday is series directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker Tim Burton, director of many films including Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Mars Attacks, Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children previously. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar; with writing by Kayla Alpert, April Blair, Matt Lambert, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar. Executive produced by Gough, Millar, Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, and Andrew Mittman. Netflix will release Burton's Wednesday series streaming on Netflix starting on November 23rd, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch?