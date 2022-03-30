Full Trailer for 'Under the Banner of Heaven' with Andrew Garfield

"Heavenly Father, we ask that we might be instruments in thy hand… to fix what we find broken." FX + Hulu have revealed the full-length official trailer for a chilling true crime series called Under the Banner of Heaven, based on the Jon Krakauer book of the same name - which many folks already familiar with. A devout detective's faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family's spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. It tells the true story of a double murder committed by two fundamentalist Mormons in the 1980s. The series follows the detective who is a FLDS member, starring Andrew Garfield as Pyre. Featuring an ensemble cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, and Rory Culkin. The episodes are directed by two talented filmmakers: David Mackenzie (Starred Up, Hell or High Water, Outlaw King) as well as Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca). I'm not usually into this kind of series, but the filmmaking looks so damn good I might just watch this one.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for FX's series Under the Banner of Heaven, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven here for more footage.

The faith of a young FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) police detective is shaken when investigating the murder of a woman that seems to involve the Church. Based on the true story of a double murder committed in the name of God by the brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty, who subscribed to a fundamentalist version of Mormonism. Under the Banner of Heaven is mini-series with episodes directed by David Mackenzie (Young Adam, Hallam Foe, Spread, Perfect Sense, Tonight You're Mine, Starred Up, Hell or High Water, Outlaw King) and Isabel Sandoval (Señorita, Apparition, Lingua Franca) and Thomas Schlamme (So I Married an Axe Murderer, "Manhattan", "The Americans", "The Plot Against America"). With writing by Dustin Lance Black, adapted from the book "Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith" by author Jon Krakauer. The series is created by Dustin Lance Black, and produced by Leslie Cowan, Shannon Costello, Stephanie Davis, and Ron Howard. FX will debut Under the Banner of Heaven streaming on Hulu starting on April 28th, 2022 this spring. Who wants to watch this?