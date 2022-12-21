Michelle Monaghan in Full Trailer for Vampire Infection Thriller 'Blood'

"My son is very sick… something got inside of him." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious new thriller titled simply Blood, which is an extremely generic name for a film about an infection. This is the latest from filmmaker Brad Anderson (of The Machinist, Transsiberian, The Call), who has been out making TV series for the past few years before this. After her marriage breaks up, Jess moves her two children back to her childhood home farmhouse where their lives quickly deteriorate into terror after the family dog bites her son. Giving him a horrific infection, Jess's morals are tested when the only cure to keep her son alive is deadly. Obviously he's a vampire kid, no mystery there. Michelle Monaghan stars as Jess, along with Finlay Wojtak-Hisson, Skylar Morgan Jones, Danika Frederick, June B. Wilde, and Skeet Ulrich (as her ex husband). This almost looks like a reinvention of Let the Right One In, with a kid turning into a bloodsucker and mom protecting him by helping find him blood to keep him alive.

Here's the first official trailer for Brad Anderson's Blood, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), moves her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) into her family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen’s dog escapes into the woods and returns days later, blood-soaked and rabid. When the dog attacks and bites him, the resulting infection grows more shocking as Owen’s behavior becomes frightening and deadly. As he spirals deeper into the depths of the illness, Jess discovers a disturbing cure, which makes her question how far she is willing to go to keep her child alive. Blood is directed by the American filmmaker Brad Anderson, of the films The Machinist, Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th Street, The Call, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut, and Fractured previously, and episodes of the TV series "Devil in Ohio" most recently. The screenplay is written by Will Honley. This first premiered at the 2022 Deauville Film Festival a few months ago. Vertical Ent. will release Anderson's Blood in select US theaters starting on January 27th, 2023 then on VOD starting January 31st. Who wants to watch this?