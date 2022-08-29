Full Trailer for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Starring Daniel Radcliffe

"Name one creative genius that doesn't have a checkered past involving alcohol and drugs." Time for the story of the musical genius whose story you, uh, didn't know you needed to hear. The Roku Channel has debuted the full-length official trailer for the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, made by Funny Or Die and comedy filmmaker Eric Appel, in collaboration with the real Weird Al. This looks like Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story crossed with I, Tonya and spliced with Daniel Radcliffe's magic. "When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it," Appel stated. The film will be a fictional biopic about the life of musician and comedy mastermind Al Yankovic, as played by Daniel Radcliffe. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna (who looks hilarious), and James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan. This is going to be extraordinary!! What a trailer!! I'm 1000% in for this. It's premiering at the Toronto Film Festival before debuting in November. "Be as weird as you want to be."

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story here, for the first look again.

The Roku Original film will star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role of "Weird Al" Yankovic. The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is directed by the comedy filmmaker Eric Appel, making his feature directorial debut with this film after working for Funny or Die and on many TV projects, including "Teachers" and "Die Hart" most recently. The screenplay is written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel. The film is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Al Yankovic produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Roku will debut Weird: The Al Yankovic Story streaming on The Roku Channel starting on November 4th, 2022 later this fall. Who's ready to watch & enjoy this?