Buckle Up! Full Trailer for Wicked Livestream Horror Film 'Dashcam'

"She found us! She's here!" Strap in, this is going to get bumpy! Momentum Pictures has launched the main official trailer for the insanely scary horror film Dashcam, the latest from innovative genre filmmaker Rob Savage - who broke out with his Zoom horror Host during the pandemic in 2020 (along with his awesome 2-minute short Salt). This one is a found footage / livestream format horror film starring Annie Hardy as "herself" - she goes back home to London and gets caught up in some strange happenings there. Two friends on a horror-fueled road trip livestream the most terrifying night of their lives. The cast also includes Amar Chadha-Patel as Stretch, Angela Enahoro as Angela, Seylan Baxter as Seylan. This is one wild film! The livestream horror flick received completely polarizing reviews at TIFF - some hated it, and some loved it, but it gets so full-on insane in the second half. This trailer offers some better glimpses at how crazy it gets and all the super freaky things they encounter. Dashcam is a must see for any & every horror fan out there.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Savage's Dashcam, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the brief teaser trailer for Rob Savage's Dashcam here, to see the first look again.

Film description via TIFF: "Framed within a livestream, an indie-rock musician portrays a self-consciously obnoxious exaggeration of her own polarizing online persona. Exasperated and depressed by her pandemic lifestyle in Los Angeles, she breaks quarantine for London, England, and the hospitality of a former bandmate. But when her fringe beliefs and selfish behaviour incite contempt from her progressive friends, her response inadvertently propels her (and her online audience) into a perilous and profane high-wire horror chase through an increasingly foreboding English countryside." Dashcam is directed by the talented British genre filmmaker Rob Savage, making his third feature after directing Strings and the acclaimed Zoom horror film Host, as well as numerous other great short films. The screenplay is written by Gemma Hurley, Rob Savage, and Jed Shepherd. Produced by Jason Blum and Douglas Cox. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival in the Midnight Madness section last year. Momentum Pictures will debut Savage's Dashcam in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Look freaky?