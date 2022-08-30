Full UK Trailer for Bill Nighy's 'Living' from Director Oliver Hermanus

"It does seem to me that he's changed…" "Yes." Lionsgate UK has revealed their own official UK trailer for the acclaimed film Living, the English-language remake of the beloved Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru made in 1952. We already posted the US teaser trailer a few weeks ago and with the Venice Film Festival premiere this week, marketing is finally kicking in. The US opening is set for December. Set in London in the 1950s, Bill Nighy stars in the lead role as Williams, a grumpy, curmudgeonly government office worker who has an awakening when he's diagnosed with terminal cancer. He realizes he hasn't really be "living" and goes about trying to change that. Also starring Alex Sharp, Adrian Rawlins, Hubert Burton, Oliver Chris, Michael Cochrane, and Aimee Lou Wood as Margaret Harris. I saw this at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and loved it, easily one of this year's best. It's a really charming trailer that captures the vibe and warmth as he learns to take control of his life and find some happiness again before its all over for him.

You can rewatch the US teaser trailer for Hermanus' Living right here, to view the first look again.

1953. A London shattered by WWII is still recovering. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an impotent cog within the city’s bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild. Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock – and to try and grasp fulfillment before it goes beyond reach. Living is directed by acclaimed South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus, director of the films Shirley Adams, Beauty, The Endless River, and Moffie previously. The screenplay is written by Kazuo Ishiguro; based on the 1952 film Ikiru, written by Akira Kurosawa & Shinobu Hashimoto & Hideo Oguni. It's produced by Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) and it is playing at the Venice Film Festival in September next. Sony Classics will then debut Hermanus' Living film in select US theaters starting on December 23rd, 2022 later this fall. Look good?