Full UK Trailer for Dardenne Brothers' Immigrants Film 'Tori & Lokita'

"Why won't they give me my papers, Tori?" Picturehouse in the UK has revealed an official trailer for an indie film from Belgium titled Tori and Lokita, the latest film from acclaimed Belgian filmmaking brothers Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne (aka the Dardenne Brothers). They're regulars at the Cannes Film Festival so of course this one premiered there earlier this year. It didn't get great reviews, it's a rather manipulative and obvious film pointing out how horrible African immigrants are treated by white Belgians. Set in Belgium today, a young boy and an adolescent girl who have traveled alone from Africa pit their invincible friendship against the cruel conditions of their exile. They work for a drug dealer who also moonlights as an Italian chef, and things get bad when Lokita tries to earn more money working in the depths of a grow warehouse. The film stars Pablo Schils and Joely Mbundu as the titular Tori and Lokita, with Alban Ukaj, Tijmen Govaerts, Charlotte De Bruyne, Nadège Ouedraogo, and Marc Zinga. This will be showing in UK cinemas this fall, but there's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates. View the trailer below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for the Dardenne Brothers' Tori and Lokita, from YouTube:

The outstanding new film from the Dardenne Brothers is an absolutely stunning piece of work. Following a young boy (Tori) and a teenage girl (Lokita) who have left their home countries of Cameroon and Benin to make a new life in Belgium, we follow their journey as they navigate a range of difficult experiences. Whether it be finding jobs on the black market or working to send money back to their families, their friendship provides an unbreakable bond that helps them survive. Hoping to get their papers to remain in the country, they soon find that there are an array of forces stacked against them. They must fight for their friendship and their lives as their world begins to crumble. Clinging to the hope of a better life, their struggle is a gripping testament to the power of the human spirit and to the courage of their relationship.

Tori and Lokita is both written and directed by award-winning Belgian filmmaking brothers Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, directors of acclaimed films The Kid With a Bike, Lorna's Silence, Darkness, L'Enfant, The Son, Rosetta, The Promise, Two Days, One Night, The Unknown Girl, and Young Ahmed previously. It's produced by Delphine Tomson, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, and Denis Freyd. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse will debut Tori and Lokita in UK cinemas starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall. For more info, visit the official site. Who's interested?