Full US Trailer for Anime 'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Coming to Theaters

"Haven't you ever taken a path that wasn't laid out for you?" GKids has revealed an official US theatrical trailer for Goodbye, Don Glees!, a Japanese anime from Atsuko Ishizuka arriving in US theaters next month. The film opened in Japan in February and has been playing at international festivals this summer. Teen misfits Roma, Toto, and Drop call themselves the "Don Glees," an informal name for their backyard adventures. One day, when the trio gets blamed for a nearby forest fire, they set off into the woods to prove their innocence. As disaster strikes their expedition, tensions flare between the friends as they realize that growing up has taken them on wildly different paths in life. Ishizuka follows up her series A Place Further Than the Universe with her first original feature film. With luminescent animation and lush backdrops, Goodbye, Don Glees! is a tender coming-of-age about the fearlessness of being young and the bittersweet journey of self-discovery. The US release will include an English dub with the voices of Adam McArthur, Nick Wolfhard, Jonathan Leon. Thankfully they're also releasing the original Japanese version with it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Atsuko Ishizuka's Goodbye, Don Glees!, direct from YouTube:

