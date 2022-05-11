Full US Trailer for 'The Deer King' Anime - In Theaters Starting in July

"The disease only lets the chosen ones live." GKids has debuted the main official US trailer for the Japanese anime film The Deer King (the final English title), originally known as 鹿の王 ユナと約束の旅 in Japanese (which translates to Promised Journey with Yuna, the King of Deer). It premiered last year and opened in Japan in the fall, now arriving in US theaters starting in July - with a special two-day event and theatrical run. The Deer King is the directorial debut of the acclaimed animator Masashi Ando. Ando has previously worked as a character designer, animation director, and key animator with the famed Studio Ghibli, and also with directors Satoshi Kon and Makoto Shinkai. Masayuki Miyaji is best known for directing the 2009 series Xam'd: Lost Memories. The fantasy film, adapted from a novel, is about a battle of empires. Shinichi Tsutsumi voices the lonely warrior Van, who survives a deadly and mysterious disease; Ryoma Takeuchi voices the genius doctor in search of a cure; Anne plays a skilled female warrior named Sae, trying to track down Van. It looks like an epic, mythical adventure filled with magic & creatures & mystery. Have a look.

Here's the main US trailer (+ poster) for Masashi Ando & Masayuki Miyaji's The Deer King, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Ando & Miyaji's anime The Deer King here to see more footage.

In the years following a vicious war, the Empire of Zol now controls the land and citizens of rival Aquafa – except for Aquafa's Fire Horse Territory, where wild dogs that once carried the deadly Black Wolf Fever continue to roam free. When a pack of dogs race through a Zol-controlled mine, Van, an enslaved former soldier, and a young girl named Yuna are both bitten, but manage to escape as the sole survivors of the attack. Finally free, Van and Yuna seek out a simple, peaceful existence in the countryside. But as the deadly disease once again runs rampant, they find themselves at the crossroads of a struggle much larger than any one nation. The Deer King, also known as Shika No Ou or 鹿の王 ユナと約束の旅 in Japanese, is co-directed by artists / designers / filmmakers Masashi Ando (making his feature directorial debut after work as an animator / character designer) & Masayuki Miyaji (of the film Fuse: Memoirs of a Huntress, plus "Overman King Gainer" & "Attack on Titan" previously). The screenplay is written by Taku Kishimoto. Made by Production I.G. This first premiered at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival last year. The film opened in Japan last fall. GKids releases The Deer King in select US theaters starting on July 15th, 2022. Who's in?