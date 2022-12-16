Freaky Trailer for 'The Man in the Basement' Thriller with Bérénice Bejo

"What scares you? The truth." Greenwich Entertainment has debuted a new official US trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. This is finally opening in the US in January 2023. It first premiered in France in 2021 and has taken a few years to make its way across the Atlantic. After a Jewish couple (Renier and Bejo) sell their basement to a former history teacher, they discover his secret life as an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist. As the couple struggles to rescind the sale and deal with him, the buyer befriends their naive teenage daughter. The intense French thriller stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier, Bérénice Bejo, Jonathan Zaccaï, Victoria Eber, & Denise Chalem. This looks so frustrating! The tension in this trailer gets me so worked up I'm almost afraid to watch just because it will be unbearable. This asshole! How dare he get away with all this BS "questioning" ugh. Worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Philippe Le Guay's The Man in the Basement, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the other main trailer for Le Guay's The Man in the Basement here for even more footage.

A Parisian couple decides to sell an unsanitary basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual there, until the man moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. The couple tries desperately to cancel the sale but to no avail. Worse, Mr. Fonzic becomes a threat to their family as he befriends their teen-age daughter on whom he seems to exert a perverted influence. The Man in the Basement, originally known as L'homme de la Cave in French, is directed by French writer / filmmaker Philippe Le Guay, director of many films including Nightshift, The Cost of Living, The Women on the 6th Floor, Bicycling with Molière, Florida, and also Naked Normandy previously. The screenplay is written by Philippe Le Guay, Gilles Taurand, and Marc Weitzmann. This first premiered at the 2021 Festival du Film Francophone d'Angoulême and already opened in France in October last year. It's finally coming to the US to watch starting in early 2023. Greenwich Ent. will debut The Man in the Basement in select US theaters January 20th, 2023, then on VOD / digital starting February 28th.