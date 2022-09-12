Fun Assassin Action Comedy 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' Trailer

"There's a gaggle of assassins about to turn up!" Goldwyn Films has revealed the official US trailer for an action comedy sequel titled Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday. It's the second movie after the original Accident Man in 2018, directed by Jesse V. Johnson, bringing back Adkins as the "accident man" in the title. Scott Adkins returns as Mike Fallon, a tough hitman who makes his hits look like accidents or suicide. The Accident Man is back again and this time he must fight all the top assassins to protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend, and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure. Sounds wild! In addition to Adkins, the cast includes Ray Stevenson, Perry Benson, Sarah Chang, Flaminia Cinque, Faisal Mohammed, Peter Lee Thomas, and Beau Fowler as "Poco The Killer Clown". This does look ridiculous in a self-aware way, and clearly a chance to take a filmmaking vacation to Malta, also with a mediocre riff on Bond & Q, but it does seem kooky and entertaining. Perhaps just a little.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for George & Harry Kirby's Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday, on YouTube:

The Accident Man (Scott Adkins) hitman is back and this time he must best many of the top assassins in the world to protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure. Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday, also known as Accident Man 2, is once again co-directed by filmmaking brothers George Kirby & Harry Kirby (aka the "Kirby Brothers"), making their second feature after directing The Real Target previously, plus a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Stu Small, from a story by Stu Small and Scott Adkins. The original Accident Man directed by Jesse V. Johnson first debuted in 2018. Goldwyn Films will release Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 14th, 2022 this fall. Look any good?