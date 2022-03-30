Fun Fake Trailer for 'The Amazing Peter #3' Starring Andrew Garfield

"Peter 3!" How many Peter Parkers are there in the Multiverse?! Sony has dropped a fun fake trailer for a movie they've dubbed The Amazing Peter #3. Some of you may remember that Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in a couple of stand-alone Spider-Man movies back in 2012 and 2014 - they were called The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2. This was right after Tobey Maguire, but right before Tom Holland (and Marvel Studios) took over. They never made it to the third Amazing Spider-Man movie, despite announcing plans, and thus could never finish the storyline with Peter and Gwen. Of course, fans got to see that grief come full circle when he saved another Spidey love interest in No Way Home as part of the Multiverse crossover. This trailer riffs on that and the idea of what if they really did make that third movie. This amusing promo was made as part of a massive marketing campaign for the Blu-ray debut of No Way Home in early April. Enjoy.

Here's the fun official trailer for Sony's long-awaited sequel The Amazing Peter #3, direct from YouTube:

"We know, we know: Amazing." Thanks to Sony Pictures for making and releasing this trailer as a fun joke.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming & Far From Home, as well as the films Cop Car and Clown. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (also of Far From Home), once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. These Spider-Man movies are made in association with Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures and Pascal Pictures. It's produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures first released Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters worldwide on December 17th, 2021 last year. It's arriving on Blu-ray / VOD to watch starting in April. Good times?