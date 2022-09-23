Wild First Look Teaser for 'Kids vs. Aliens' Premiering at Fantastic Fest

"We should have a party." Oh yesss, here we go!! From the filmmaker behind Treevenge and Hobo with a Shotgun comes Kids vs. Aliens, his latest wild and crazy indie horror project. From Canadian filmmaker Jason Eisener comes this new sci-fi epic - an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing two warring siblings to band together to survive the night. While it sounds similar to Attack the Block, it looks entirely different. Starring Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, and Ben Tector. Premiering at Fantastic Fest and Sitges, they add: "Utilizing elements from Spielberg and Donner’s templates, Eisener crafts a nostalgic homage to timeless childhood favorites like The Goonies and Monster Squad, but spices them up with foul-mouthed dialogue and gallons of gore." I'm so down for this!! Barely 30 seconds of footage in this teaser, but I'm sold already!! Fire it up.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Jason Eisener's Kids vs. Aliens, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night. Kids vs. Aliens is directed by epic Canadian filmmaker Jason Eisener, director of the films The Teeth Beneath and Hobo with a Shotgun previously, plus segments in "The ABCs of Death" and "V/H/S/2". The screenplay is written by John Davies & Jason Eisener. Produced by Rob Cotterill, Josh Goldbloom, Jason Levangie, Brad Miska, and Marc Tetreault. This is premiering at the Fantastic Fest 2022 as well as the Sitges Film Festival this fall. RLJE Films & Shudder will debut Eisener's Kids vs. Aliens sometime in 2023 - stay tuned for more updates. Follow Eisener on Twitter @jasoneisener. First impression? Who's into this?