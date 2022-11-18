Fun Making Of Featurette for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

"This is probably going to be played every year for the rest of our lives." Ahaha yeah that might happen. Marvel has revealed a fun new featurette for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, arriving for streaming on Disney+ during Thanksgiving. This looks like tons of fun! This video is even better than the trailer, starting with a "The Night Before Christmas" twist about director James Gunn making this Holiday Special. Actors Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper (as Rocket's voice), and Vin Diesel (as Groot's voice) reprise their roles as the Guardians, with Kevin Bacon also starring as a "gift" for Starlord. It was filmed this year during the end of production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, using many of the same sets from that movie - which is due out next year. Marvel's Kevin Feige is also in this featurette talking about how James Gunn pitched the idea and wrote the script in three days. I just hope it's a good script! It all looks like it's one giant party – with Kevin Bacon.

Making of featurette for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the full trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special here, for more footage.

This holiday season is going to be out of this world. Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, and Groot engage in some spirited shenanigans in an all-new original special created for Disney+. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is both written and directed by the American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and DC's The Suicide Squad previously; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. He also directed the next MCU sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due out next year. Executive produced by Kevin Feige. It was filmed during the later portion of production of Vol. 3. Henry Braham is also the cinematographer, after working on Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 as well. The Holiday Special used the same sets at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Disney will debut Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streaming on Disney+ starting November 25th, 2022 this holiday season. Who's ready??