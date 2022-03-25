Official Trailer for Coming-of-Age Indie 'Coast' Starring Fátima Ptacek

"If you don't take chances in this life, you're already dead." Cinedigm has revealed the official trailer for Coast, an indie coming-of-age film from filmmakers Jessica Hester & Derek Schweickart. This premiered at the 2021 Santa Barbara Film Festival last year and is ready for release starting in April this year. Desperate to escape her small coastal farming town, 16-year-old Abby falls in love with the lead singer of a touring rock band. Now, she must decide whether she'll stay or leave her family and friends behind. Starring Fátima Ptacek as the spunky Abby, with Ciara Bravo, Melissa Leo, Cristela Alonzo, Kane Ritchotte, Mia Rose Frampton, Andres Velez, and Mia Xitlali. The film features live performances from Dog Party, Hayley & The Crushers, Pancho & The Wizards, and music for the film by The Ceremonies & Black Match. The Ceremonies also co-star in the film as the fictional band "Pinata Jones". Another film about young love.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Hester & Derek Schweickart's Coast, direct from YouTube:

Desperate to escape the trappings of her small coastal farming town, 16-year-old Abby falls for the lead singer of a touring rock band and must decide whether or not to leave her family and friends behind. With live music performances and an exciting ensemble cast, Coast is about female friendships, finding your truth and letting the music take you home. Coast is co-directed by filmmakers Jessica Hester & Derek Schweickart, both making their feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Cindy Kitagawa. The film is produced by Alex Cirillo, Wendy Guerrero, Jessica Hester, Dani Faith Leonard, and Derek Schweickart. This initially premiered at the 2021 Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. Cinedigm will debut the film Coast in select US theaters + on VOD starting on April 8th, 2022 this spring.