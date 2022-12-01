Fun Trailer for Netflix Action Comedy 'The Big 4' from Timo Tjahjanto

"Once we go in, father's dream will be destroyed." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for The Big 4, an Indonesian action comedy from acclaimed Indonesian genre filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You, The Night Comes for Us). It's debuting on Netflix in December in just a few more weeks. The film tells the story of an elite assassin targeted by murderous gangsters after sparing a girl's life during a massacre. Four hitmen who have hung up their swords must return to the game when they encounter a virtuous police officer with a mission to catch a heinous villain who always escapes authorities. Starring Putri Marino, Abimana Aryasatya, Lutesha, Kristo Immanuel, and Arie Kriting, with Marthino Lio, Michelle Tahalea, Kho Michael, and Budi Ros. This looks like an intense blast of fun from Indonesia, with plenty of badass action and kooky characters. Maybe not the best trailer but it looks like an entertaining comedy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Timo Tjahjanto's The Big 4, from Netflix's YouTube:

A by-the-book detective investigates the death of her father and follows a clue to a remote tropical island, only to find out his true identity as a leader of a group of assassins. Now hunted by his enemies, she has to team up with the crooks her father had trained – four retired, down-on-their-luck assassins itching to get back in the game. The Big 4, also known as The Big Four, is directed by acclaimed Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, director of the genre movies Macabre, Killers, Headshot, May the Devil Take You, The Night Comes for Us, and May the Devil Take You Too previously, plus fan favorite segments from horror anthology films including the V/H/S series and Portals. The screenplay is written by Timo Tjahjanto and Johanna Wattimena. Produced by Wicky V. Olindo and Timo Tjahjanto. Netflix will debut Tjahjanto's The Big 4 streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on December 15th, 2022. Who's down for this? Look fun?