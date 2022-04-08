Fun Trailer for 'Tankhouse' About a North Dakota Theater Revolution

"This is an 'active art' zone." Vertical Entertainment has revealed a fun official trailer for an indie comedy called Tankhouse, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Noam Tomaschoff. This film has skipped premiering at festivals and will be out in May for anyone to watch. When an ambitious but hopelessly pretentious thespian couple gets blackballed from the New York theatre scene, they relocate to Fargo, North Dakota and form a new ensemble to start a theatrical revolution in an unexpected place. They challenge an incumbent theater group to win a local competition. Starring Tara Holt & Stephen Friedrich as Tucker & Sandrene, plus Joe Adler, Nadia Alexander, Austin Crute, and Sarah Yarkin, with Richard Kind and Christopher Lloyd. It looks like something made by theater nerds just for theater nerds to laugh at.

Here's the first official trailer for Noam Tomaschoff's Tankhouse, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

After being blacklisted from the NYC theatre industry, two Upper East Side New Yorkers, Tucker and Sandrene (Stephen Friedrich and Tara Holt) decide their only course of action is to move to Fargo, North Dakota and start a theatrical revolution. Tankhouse is directed by actor / filmmaker Noam Tomaschoff, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Chelsea Frei and Noam Tomaschoff. Produced by Matthew Cooper; executive produced by Jessamine Burgum & Jim Manney. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical will debut Tomaschoff's Tankhouse in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th, 2022. Interested?