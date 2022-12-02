Fun Trailer for The Asylum's 'Avatar' Spoof Movie 'Battle for Pandora'

"Do not evac!!" The Asylum has revealed their official trailer for a spoof movie called Battle for Pandora, arriving in theaters today. The Asylum is known for making incredibly cheap, hilariously bad knock offs of major Hollywood blockbusters, and they're still going strong even nowadays (they also made the Sharknado franchise). This time they're riffing on James Cameron's Avatar movies (with Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters in two weeks) with this one, which uses the "Pandora" planet and lots of blue-tinged footage. But everything else is about different. After a help signal from a research vessel makes it back to Earth, the U.S. Space Force sends a rescue ship to Saturn's moon Pandora. But when they try to land, they discover that it's inhabited by a highly evolved humanoid species. Starring Tom Sizemore, Kristos Andrews, and Mark Andrew Riketson. Yes, this looks as terrible as you're expecting, but at least with The Asylum that is the entire point. They mashed up Avatar with The Abyss in this. I won't rent it, but the trailer is fun to laugh at.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Noah Luke's Battle for Pandora, direct from YouTube:

After a help signal from a research vessel makes it back to Earth, the U.S. Space Force sends a rescue ship out to Pandora, a moon of Saturn's. But when they try to land, they discover Pandora is already inhabited by a highly evolved humanoid species that won’t give up their Earthling prisoners without a fight. Battle for Pandora is a mockbuster created by The Asylum, directed by filmmaker Noah Luke, of the other The Asylum features called Jungle Run, Python of Jungle, Moon Crash, Thor: God of Thunder, and Attack on Titan. The screenplay is written by Rolfe Kanefsky. It's produced by David Rimawi, David Michael Latt, and Paul Bales. The Asylum will release Noah Luke's Battle for Pandora movie in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 2nd, 2022 - it's available now to watch. Anyone interested in it? Does it look like fun?