Fun Trailers for Three 'Ivy + Bean' Movies About Young Best Friends

"We're not playing, we're on a mission!" Netflix has revealed trailers for a set of three (!!!) movies called Ivy + Bean, about two young best friends on adventures. It's adapted from the beloved, best-selling book series of the same name by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall. Two unlikely friends, the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy – they discover that an adventure can reveal that even seemingly different people can become the best of friends. "Each girl thinks the other one is weird. Each girl thinks she could never be friends with the other. But sometimes opposites can become the best of friends… because they're opposites!" All three movies will be released on the same day and feature back-to-back stories, based on the first three books in the series. They star Keslee Blalock as Ivy, and Madison Skye Validum as Bean, with Lidya Jewett, Garfield Wilson, Marci T. House, Jaycie Dotin, Innocent Ekakitie, Mia Swaminathan, Ava Marchfelder, and Nia Vardalos. Really for kids only but these do like amusing fun.

First movie: Ivy (Keslee Blalock) & Bean (Madison Skye Validum) never expected they would be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends. Second movie: When Ivy discovers the school bathroom is haunted, Bean helps Ivy to harness her witchlike powers. With the help of their classmates, Ivy and Bean orchestrate a ritual that will free the ghosts, save the school, and also mess up Nancy’s day. Third movie: Ivy & Bean are ecstatic to sign up for ballet class until they realize there will be no sword-fighting, kicking or "dancing to the death" allowed in class. When Bean's parents won't let her quit, Ivy agrees to stick it out with Bean through the big dance festival performance. All Ivy + Bean movies are directed by Australian filmmaker Elissa Down, of the films The Black Balloon, The Honor List, and Feel the Beat previously, plus a number of shorts. The screenplay for Ivy + Bean is by Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell; the screenplays for The Ghost That Had to Go & Doomed to Dance are by Kathy Waugh. Adapted from the Ivy + Bean books by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall. Produced by Anne Brogan and Melanie Stokes. Netflix will debut all three Ivy + Bean movies together streaming September 2nd, 2022.