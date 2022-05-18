Fun US Trailer for Cheesy Sci-Fi 'Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy'

"A stranded alien girl who must find her lost friend." Well Go USA has revealed the official US trailer for a cheesy Vietnamese sci-fi kids movie titled Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, opening in theaters this June. This already premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, playing in the Kids section. After a meteor falls to earth, 8-year-old Hung meets an alien girl from the planet Maika, searching for her lost friend. The alien girl helps Hung make new friends and heal a broken heart. But danger lurks everywhere. Together, they go on an adventure to help Maika find a way home and escape from some local criminals. The fun film stars Phu Truong Lai, Diep Anh Chu, Tin Tin, Ngoc Tuong, and Kim Nha. I actually watched this during Sundance and it's enjoyable (my review), even if it is so cheesy and obvious, because there's a strange kind of charm to it. Definitely meant for kids but some adults might enjoy it, too.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Ham Tran's Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, from YouTube:

After losing his mother to illness and then his best friend to an unexpected move, a young boy discovers a crashed spaceship and makes a new friend with awesome powers (although she does need a little help with her earthly social skills). Together, they embark on a zany, fun-filled adventure while taking on the bad guys and helping Maika find her way home. Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, formerly known as just Maika, is both written and directed by Vietnamese editor / filmmaker Ham Tran, director of the films Journey from the Fall, How to Fight in Six Inch Heels, Hollow, Bitcoin Heist, She's the Boss, Kumanthong, and Angel Sign previously. Produced by Duy Ho, Anderson Le, Jenni Trang Le, and Bao Nguyen. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in the Kids section (read our review) earlier this year. Well Go USA releases Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy in select US theaters starting on June 3rd, 2022.