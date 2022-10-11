Funny First Trailer for Canadian Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Drinkwater'

"Rejection is just a part of life. It's okay." Levelfilm in Canada has debuted an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age comedy titled Drinkwater, which premiered at a few Canadian festivals last year. It won the 2021 Telus Audience Choice Award for Canadian Narrative at the Calgary Film Festival. Drinkwater is described as a coming-of-age story in the John Hughes tradition. Mike Drinkwater is lost. His father, Hank, is hardly the role model Mike deserves. A young woman moves to town, and their friendship gives them the courage to overcome their challenges. Director Stephen S. Campanelli has made a "fun, quirky, small-town coming-of-age story. Set in 2020, the film still captures the nostalgia of the ’80s, filled with a great cast and Canadiana written all over it." Starring Daniel Doheny and Eric McCormack as the two Drinkwaters, with Louriza Tronco, Alex Zahara, Jordan Burtchett, and Naika Toussaint. This looks way better than it sounds!! The trailer has some great footage and funny moments, and yeah, it's a very Canadian film.

Here's the official Canadian trailer for Stephen S. Campanelli's Drinkwater, direct from YouTube:

In small-town British Columbia, awkward teen Mike Drinkwater (Daniel Doheny) has trouble fitting in. Hank (Eric McCormack), his offbeat father, spends more time living in his own delusional world than paying attention to his son. Mike's lack of direction takes a turn when he meets the new girl, Wallace. Over Mike's final semester, Wallace helps him train for an annual cross-country race while Mike guides Wallace through an unfamiliar Canadian experience. Drinkwater is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Stephen S. Campanelli, an experienced camera operator and director of the indie films Momentum, Indian Horse, and Grand Isle previously. The screenplay is by Luke Fraser and Edward McDonald. Produced by Graham Fraser and Dennis Swartman. This initially premiered at the 2021 Whistler Film Festival last year. Levelfilm will debut Drinkwater in Canadian cinemas starting on October 14th, 2022 this fall. No US date is set yet.