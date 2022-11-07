Fun First Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Zootopia+' Anthology Series

"The family you have… makes you rich." Disney+ has revealed a fun trailer for Zootopia+, a long-awaited animation mini-series coming to Disney+ this week. The first Zootopia movie by Disney Animation opened in 2016 and was a big hit for Disney, winning them an Oscar and plenty of love from audiences worldwide. However, they haven't been able to get a sequel together yet. Instead, this series will be the official follow-up. The series features six short-form segments set in the animal-filled Zootopia universe. The eps include an action parody starring Bonnie and Stu Hopps, a musical starring Duke Weaselton, a Real Housewives spoof with Fru-Fru, a film noir parody with Mr. Big, a dance competition segment with Clawhauser, Bogo, Gazelle, and a romantic comedy parody with Flash and Priscilla. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will also make a cameo. All of the cast members from the movie will reprise their roles: Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J.K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, and Alan Tudyk. Looks like some harmless, wholesome fun for the whole family. Anyone excited for more Zootopia?

Here's the first official trailer for Disney Animation's new series Zootopia+, direct from D+'s YouTube:

Brief synopsis from Disney: Zootopia+ heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form streaming series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar-winning movie's most intriguing residents, including: Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who's full of surprises. Zootopia+ is an animated streaming mini-series both written and directed by Josie Trinidad (Co-Head of Story on Zootopia; Head of Story on Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Trent Correy (Director of Once Upon a Snowman and Drop). It's produced by Nathan Curtis (Associate Producer on Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon before). The original Zootopia movie was directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, and first opened in 2016. Disney will debut this Zootopia+ series streaming on Disney+ starting November 9th, 2022 this fall. Who's in?