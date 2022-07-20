FX Docu Series 'Welcome to Wrexham' Trailer with Ryan Reynolds

"What are these two guys doing here?" FX has revealed an official trailer for a soccer football docu series titled Welcome to Wrexham, arriving for streaming starting in August. If you haven't been following this team, you probably don't know - it was bought by two Hollywood celebs. Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docu series tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town's historic yet struggling football club. If you are, like me, sitting here thinking, "Wait what, these guys just decided to buy a soccer team??" The good news is this looks exactly like the kind of wholesome, engaging doc that gets into the why and "what now" with this team from Wales and how they're involved in giving them a revamp. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer for FX's doc series Welcome to Wrexham, direct from YouTube:

Rob McElhenney. Ryan Reynolds. Wrexham, Wales. To this town, football is not life and death. It's more important than that. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it. Welcome to Wrexham is a doc series produced by Jeff Luini and Boardwalk Pictures. Executive produced by Nick Frenkel, Andrew Fried, John Henion, Dane Lillegard, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn. FX will debut Welcome to Wrexham streaming on Hulu starting August 24th, 2022 this summer. Is anyone interested?