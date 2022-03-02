Gary Oldman in Apple Series 'Slow Horses' About Bad Spies in MI5

"Whatever's going on will be handled by the real agents." Ha. Apple TV+ has revealed an official trailer for their new original series Slow Horses, adapted from Mick Herron's bestselling book of the same name. This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5, known as the Slough House, due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces. There has to be more to it than just that! I thought it be much funnier, but instead this reminds me of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. The series ensemble cast includes Chris Reilly, Gary Oldman, Rosalind Eleazar, Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Stephen Walters, Freddie Fox, Jack Lowden, Sam Hazeldine, Dustin Demri-Burns, Antonio Aakeel, and Christopher Chung. Doesn't look half bad, thanks mostly to the stellar cast, although not funny enough.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Slow Horses, direct from YouTube:

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is a decorated cast including Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, award winner Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke. Slow Horses is an Apple TV+ series adapted for television by Will Smith (not the actor - a TV writer on shows including "The Thick of It", "Damned", "Avenue 5", "Veep", "Back"). The series features episodes directed by the filmmaker James Hawes (TV director for "The Mill", "Penny Dreadful", "The Alienist", "Black Mirror", "Snowpiercer"). Adapted from the book of the same name by Mick Herron. Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. Apple will debut the Slow Horses series streaming on Apple TV+ starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. Intrigued?