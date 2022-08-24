George Miller Talks About Genres & Stories in '3000 Years' Featurette

"The nature of George is – he loves being original, and he has a passion to get every image perfect." MGM is preparing to release the new George Miller movie Three Thousand Years of Longing in theaters this weekend. So the marketing campaign is launching into its final few debuts and that includes this new 2-minute featurette with a few interviews with George Miller and the two lead actors. A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. What she wants is love, but can and should he grant it to her? Along their journey together they explore time and passion and the incredible powers of love. Tilda Swinton co-stars with Idris Elba, with a massive ensemble cast including Aamito Lagum, Burcu Gölgedar, Matteo Bocelli, Kaan Guldur, and Alyla Browne. I'm a big fan of this film and I hope it finds the right audience. MOre than anything, I just enjoy hearing George Miller talk about it and since he's currently filming the next Mad Max movie down in Australia, this might be one of the only interviews we'll get from him for the release of 3000 Years. I hope he talks more about it.

Here's the "Beyond Fury Road" featurette for Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Three Thousand Years of Longing here or another trailer now.

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. Three Thousand Years of Longing is both written and directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker George Miller, director of the movies Mad Max, The Road Warrior, Max Max 3: Beyond Thunderdome, The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo's Oil, Babe: Pig in the City, Happy Feet 1 & 2, and Max Max: Fury Road. Co-written by Augusta Gore. Produced by Doug Mitchell and George Miller. With a score by Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg). Based on the short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" by A.S. Byatt. MGM debuts Three Thousand Years of Longing in theaters nationwide on August 26th, 2022.