Geraldine Viswanathan in Lockdown Romantic Comedy '7 Days' Trailer

"You don't need to be married to cuddle with someone." That's true! Cinedigm has revealed the trailer for 7 Days, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Roshan Sethi. This premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year and it just won for Best First Feature at the 2022 Indie Spirit Awards. As if their pre-arranged date, organized by their traditional Indian parents, wasn't uncomfortable enough, Ravi and Rita are forced to shelter in place together as COVID-19's reach intensifies. Ravi and Rita seemingly have nothing in common. The situation turns both awkward and enlightening when they find themselves trapped inside together for a week. Starring Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni. It's executive produced by the Duplass Brothers, who are some of the best supporters of up-and-coming indie filmmakers. This looks really sweet! And awkwardly fun. Even though it's yet another pandemic comedy about being stuck together.

Here's the official US trailer for Roshan Sethi's 7 Days, direct from Cinedigm's YouTube:

Setup on a pre-arranged date by their old-fashioned Indian parents, Ravi & Rita (Karan Soni & Geraldine Viswanathan) seemingly have nothing in common. The situation turns both awkward and enlightening when they find themselves trapped inside together for a week. 7 Days is directed by the up-and-coming producer / filmmaker Roshan Sethi, making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer on "Code Black" and "The Resident". The screenplay is written by Roshan Sethi and Karan Soni. Produced by Liz Cardenas and Mel Eslyn. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at the London Film Festival. The film also won Best First Feature at the 2022 Indie Spirit Awards. Cinedigm will debut Sethi's 7 Days in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 25th, 2022 this month.