Getting the Foo Fighters to Italy in Doc 'We Are The Thousand' Trailer

"It's not an impossible dream after all. We could make it come true." Breaking Glass Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for a documentary film titled We Are The Thousand, which is finally opening in the US this summer after originally debuting in Italy back in 2020. What is the world's greatest rock band? A thousand musicians and fans gather in Cesena, Italy to celebrate their favorite, the Foo Fighters. The film tells the story of one Foo Fighter fan named Fabio, who lives and works in a small town named Cesena (see Google Maps). His goal was to convince Dave Grohl to come visit and play there. He created a video of 1,000 musicians from all over Italy gathering in this town to play "Learn to Fly". Soon afterward, Grohl got the message and he decided to make the dream of the thousand come true by bringing the Foo Fighters to play in the village of Cesena. Awesome! This reminds me of the Searching for Sugar Man doc as well. It seems like an inspiring story to tell about how music transcends all borders and bring us together. Rock on, Fabio!

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Anita Rivaroli's We Are The Thousand, direct from YouTube:

in 2015, Fabio, a marine biologist with a huge passion for rock music, convinced 1,000 musicians from all over Italy to gather in the small town of Cesena to play "Learn to Fly", the famous Foo Fighters' hit. His aim was to convince Dave Grohl, the leader of the band, to come and play in his town. A video clip of the performance together with Fabio’s speech was published on YouTube, where it was viewed more than 50 million times. Soon afterward, Dave Grohl got the message and he decided to make the dream of the thousand come true by bringing the Foo Fighters to play in the village of Cesena. That was the beginning of an incredible adventure that created the largest community of rock music lovers, and changed the lives of many people. Forever. We Are The Thousand is directed by Italian filmmaker Anita Rivaroli, making her feature directorial debut after working as a story editor, plus as a writer on the "Summertime" series. This originally opened in Italy in 2020 and it played at numerous festivals including IDFA, SXSW, and Docs Against Gravity. We Are The Thousand opens in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 3rd, 2022.