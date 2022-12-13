Gillian Jacobs + Seven Directors in 'The Seven Faces of Jane' Trailer

"What version of yourself do you want to be?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie film creation called The Seven Faces of Jane, starring Gillian Jacobs. This experimental drama uses the "exquisite corpse" game concept to hand off the story to a different director from one moment to the next, each without any idea of what was made before. In total eight segments are directed by eight different directors, with one directed by Jacobs herself. Its protagonist is Jane, who finds herself tumbling through a gauntlet of surreal, beautiful and heartbreaking adventures. After dropping off her daughter at a summer camp for the first time, and encouraging her reticent child to engage in new experiences, Jane finds herself heeding her own advice. Starring Jacobs, Anthony Skordi, Chido Nwokocha, Sybil Azur, Emanuela Postacchini, Joni Reiss, Daniela Hernandez, Soledad St. Hilaire, Joel Mchale, & Breeda Wool. Produced / presented by Roman Coppla. Opening in theaters in January. This looks clever and fun! I'm in.

Here's the official trailer for Roman Coppola's The Seven Faces of Jane, direct from YouTube:

Jane (Gillian Jacobs) drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives away from her mundane life into an exciting odyssey on the road. Jane’s obstacles, connections and moments were created with a game of exquisite corpse—a method of creating art by collectively assembling random parts to create a whole. The concept: "Each filmmaker operated off the story's initial premise, with a few ground rules, but genre, tone, pace, additional characters, and any other narrative details were entirely at their own discretion. They were encouraged to express their unique vision, creative spirit, and style as a director, and they worked without knowledge of what the others were doing. Each segment of Jane's journey was then joined together to form one, full-length feature film." The Seven Faces of Jane features eight segments directed by: Gillian Jacobs, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian J. Acosta, Ken Jeong, and Alex Takacs. Produced by Roman Coppola, Jason Baum, Sarah Park, Allison Amon, and Luke Ricci. Gravitas will debut The Seven Faces of Jane in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2023 coming soon.