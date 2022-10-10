'Glass Onion' Sneak Preview Promo - Get Your Tickets For This Now

"This is truly delightful." Time to get your tickets!! Netflix has announced that Rian Johnson's highly anticipated whodunit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be getting an exclusive theatrical release in theaters this November. If you want to see this on the big screen, this is your only chance. It's being promoted as a "Sneak Preview Event" - from November 23rd - 29th, then it will be unavailable to watch for a month before it lands on Netflix for streaming in December. It will be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major US theatrical chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark (in the US + other countries worldwide). Tickets are available now - find your local cinema here!! From writer / director Rian Johnson, famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest murder case to figure out who did it. Daniel Craig returns as Benoit, also starring Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The was shot on the island called Spetses near Athens in the Mediterranean. Can't wait to watch!! This entire cast is amazing.

Sneak preview tickets promo for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, from Twitter:

Alright! This is it! The follow up to Knives Out… Glass Onion! Thanksgiving! 600 theaters! ONE WEEK ONLY! Tickets on sale… RIGHT NOW!!! Get em while they’re hot! EXCLAMATION MARKS!! #glassonion 👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 https://t.co/FDfB8XYP8s pic.twitter.com/qZs0PYwOrr — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2022

"I'm over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview. These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can't wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience Glass Onion. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I'm excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!" –Rian Johnson

You can rewatch the first teaser for Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here, for more footage.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the first of two sequels, is once again both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Rian Johnson, director of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and Knives Out previously. Produced by Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson. Executive produced by Tom Karnowski. This recently premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Netflix will debut Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in select US theaters first at the end of November, then streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on December 23rd, 2022 later this year. For more info on the theatrical showings + to get tickets, visit the film's official website. Who's ready to find out who did it?