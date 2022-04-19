Gorgeous First Trailer for Kore-eda's New Cannes 2022 Film 'Broker'

Cine maldito in Spain has revealed the first official teaser trailer for Broker, the latest film from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. He already won the coveted Palme d'Or prize in Cannes a few years ago for his beloved film Shoplifters (which also went on to win the Oscar), and he's back again this year. Kore-eda's latest film is premiering in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival next month under the title Broker. This is the first time he has made a film in Korea in the Korean language, and it seems he was quite moved by Parasite - the film stars Song Kang-Ho (!!) and was shot by cinematographer Kyung-pyo Hong (of Mother, Snowpiercer, Burning, Parasite). The film revolves around characters associated with baby boxes, which allow infants to be dropped off anonymously to be cared for by others. One alternate title for the film is Baby, Box, Broker, but they've shortened it for release. The cast features Song Kang-Ho with Gang Dong-Won, Bae Doona, IU, and Lee Joo-Young. This is a gorgeous first look - definitely another strong Palme contender for this year. No English subs yet, but you can enjoy this first look anyway.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ two posters) for Hirokazu Kore-eda's Broker, direct from YouTube:

A baby box is a small space, where parents can leave behind their babies anonymously. Sang-Hyun (Song Kang-Ho) finds new parents for a baby left in a baby box and makes a special deal with them. He calls himself a broker of good will. Sang-Hyun works with Dong-Soo (Gang Dong-Won) in this endeavor. They get involved with So-Young (IU), who placed her baby in the baby box, but has now come back for her baby. Meanwhile, Detective Soo-Jin (Bae Doo-Na) and Detective Lee (Lee Joo-Young) chase after them. Broker, also known as 브로커 in Korean / formerly known as Baby, Box, Broker, is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, of many great films including Maborosi, Without Memory, After Life, Distance, Nobody Knows, Still Walking, Air Doll, Like Father Like Son, Our Little Sister, After the Storm, The Third Murder, Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters, and also The Truth previously. Produced by Eugene Lee. This will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this year playing in the Main Competition section. It's set to open in Korea this June, but no US release has been set. First impression?