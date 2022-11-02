Gorgeous Full Trailer for Epic Sci-Fi Sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

"We cannot let you bring your war here." 20th Century Studios has unveiled the full-length official trailer for James Cameron's long-awaited, highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, formerly known as just Avatar 2. As expected, this is jaw-dropping gorgeous, another dripping and invigorating tale of fighting back against colonizers who return to this blue planet looking for revenge. Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet. They take to the waters, where even more fascinating creatures are found. The Way of Water ensemble cast features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Oona Chaplin, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, CCH Pounder, and Joel David Moore (returning from the first movie). I can't wait to watch this!! It looks spectacular. I've got a good feeling it might actually be better than the first. I'll be in theaters on opening night for Avatar 2.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for James Cameron's Avatar 2 right here to see the first look again.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Avatar 2: The Way of Water is directed by iconic Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, director of the movies Piranha II: The Spawning, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds, The Black Dahlia, Terminator: Dark Fate, "Snowpiercer" series), from a story by James Cameron. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. 20th Century Studios + Disney will finally debut Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters around the world (in 3D!) starting December 16th, 2022. Follow for updates @officialavatar. Excited to watch?