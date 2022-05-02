Grace VanderWaal in Disney Sequel 'Hollywood Stargirl' Official Trailer

"All I wanted was to dream crazy things, and find people crazy enough to dream them with me." Disney has revealed an official trailer for Hollywood Stargirl, a direct-to-streaming sequel to their inspiration film Stargirl from 2020 (see that trailer). Director Julia Hart reunites with actress Grace VanderWaal for this next step in her story, based on the original character from Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book. "Find your place among the stars." Stargirl moves out of Arizona and heads to Los Angeles with her mom who's working on a movie. She "quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters," including other filmmakers and musicians. Returning as Stargirl, VanderWaal also performs the original song "Figure It Out" (in this trailer) that she wrote for the film. The ensemble cast also includes Judy Greer, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Judd Hirsch, Uma Thurman, Elijah Richardson, Al Madrigal, Ben Geurens, & Sarayu Blue. This looks super sweet and vibrant and magical - reminds me of La La Land in a few ways.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julia Hart's Hollywood Stargirl, direct from YouTube:

Disney's Hollywood Stargirl is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ movie about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others. The new sequel follows Stargirl's journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) & Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl's neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey. Hollywood Stargirl is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Julia Hart, director of the films Miss Stevens, Fast Color, Stargirl, and I'm Your Woman previously. The screenplay is written by Jordan Horowitz and Julia Hart, adapted from the novel by Jerry Spinelli. Disney will debut Hart's Hollywood Stargirl streaming on Disney+ starting June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Cool?