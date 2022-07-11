Growing Up Series 'Amber Brown' Trailer Finds Solace in Music & Art

"Happy times won't last forever, but neither will sad times." Apple TV+ has revealed an official trailer for a new series titled Amber Brown, based on the beloved children's books of the same name. This delightful streaming series seems to be a fresh new take on child-focused TV offerings. "Growing up is a work of art." Based on the children's book series by Paula Danziger, Amber Brown follows a young girl finding her voice through music and art in the wake of her parents’ divorce and her best friend moving away. Directed and written by Bonnie Hunt, the 10-episode, live-action series stars Carsyn Rose as Amber, with Sarah Drew and an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks as Max, Ashley Williams as Pam, Michael Yo as Philipm and newcomer Liliana Inouye as Brandi Colwin. This looks super sweet and charming and a good series for kids to watch examples of caring adults and a loving environment for them to express themselves freely.

Here's the official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Amber Brown, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

From Emmy Award-nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt and based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, with over 10 million copies in print, Amber Brown is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents' divorce. Amber Brown is directed and written and showrun by American producer / filmmaker Bonnie Hunt, writer on the film Return to Me, plus "Life with Bonnie" and "The Bonnie Hunt Show", among other TV specials. Adapted from the books by Paula Danziger. In addition to Hunt, executive producers are Emmy Award-nominated Bob Higgins and Canadian Screen Award-nominated Jon Rutherford. Amber Brown is produced by the award-winning Boat Rocker Studios. Apple will debut the Amber Brown streaming on Apple TV+ starting on July 29th, 2022.