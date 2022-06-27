Gugu Mbatha-Raw Has Lost Her Memory in Mystery 'Surface' Trailer

"Everyone keeps telling me who they think I am… But if my life was so perfect, why did I try to end it?" Apple has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious new streaming series titled Surface, created by TV producer / writer Veronica West. Yet another series about memory loss and what that is like for a person recovering from a head injury. In Surface, Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie, who embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends. she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. "What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?" Set in San Francisco, Surface is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity. The cast includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Christin Park, Markian Tarasiuk, and Victoria Morgan. There's some gorgeous cinematography in here. It looks quite compelling - I want to learn more.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Surface, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface, stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? Surface is a series created by and showrun by Veronica West ("Heart of Dixie", "Chicago Fire", "Bull", "High Fidelity"), who also wrote the show. Featuring episodes directed by Sam Miller ("Luther", "I May Destroy You", "Danny Boy"). It's executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Sam Miller; co-executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw; produced by Jim O'Grady. Apple debuts the Surface series streaming on Apple TV+ starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. Curious?