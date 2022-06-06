Guillermo del Toro's Horror Anthology 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Teaser

"Experience new worlds and 8 chilling stories…" Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's new horror anthology series coming to Netflix later this year. The full title is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, based on his own short story. The maestro of horror - Guillermo Del Toro - presents blood-curdling tales of horror. This anthology of sinister stories is told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. It features eight unique horror stories that challenge the classical horror genre. Two of the episodes are original works by del Toro himself, while the others are written and directed by various filmmakers (including H.P. Lovecraft!). The casts for the various segments feature Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Demetrius Grosse, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Peter Weller, Sofia Boutella, and Rupert Grint. This is only a first look teaser without much footage, just an intro to this freaky new project. Sounds great so far! Looking forward to seeing more from each one.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, from YouTube:

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a "collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's personally curated stories, described as both equally sophisticated and horrific." Del Toro has confirmed he will introduce each episode. Cabinet of Curiosities is a horror anthology series featuring "sinister stories" made by filmmakers: Jennifer Kent (The Babadook, The Nightingale), Guillermo Navarro (cinematographer on Hellboy, Hellboy II, Pacific Rim, London Fields), Keith Thomas (The Vigil, Firestarter), Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow, Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, Twilight, Red Riding Hood, Plush, Miss Bala), Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Cypher, Nothing, Splice, Haunter, In the Tall Grass), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon). Created and presented by Guillermo del Toro, based on his own short story of the same name. Netflix will debut the Cabinet of Curiosities series streaming sometime later this year - no release date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Scared yet?