Haley Bennett & Sam Riley in Romantic Drama 'She Is Love' Trailer

"It's a nightmare situation, for everyone involved." Signature Ent. in the UK has revealed the first official trailer for She Is Love, a romantic drama that is premiering at the 2022 London Film Festival this month. It's set to open in early 2023 in the UK, but with no US released confirmed yet. Coming face-to-face after being estranged for over a decade, divorced couple, Idris and Patricia, opt to revisit the past and traverse that treacherous path together, emerging open to new beginnings. Will they end up back together… or not? Hard to tell from this trailer, but I hope they don't. BIFA nominated filmmaker Jamie Adams' intense and involving romantic drama She Is Love stars Haley Bennett and BAFTA nominated + BIFA award winner Sam Riley, along with Marisa Abela, Rosa Robson, and Craig Russell. This also seems to have some awkard humor that brings levity to this emotionally turbulent story. Might be worth a watch - have a look.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Adams' She Is Love, direct from YouTube:

When Patricia (Haley Bennett) arrives at a country hotel in Cornwall, she encounters her ex husband Idris (Sam Riley) who manages the place with his girlfriend Louise (Marisa Abela). Things are immediately awkward and the former couple tries to reconnect over a long, messy night where they revisit the past while remaining open to new beginnings… She Is Love is both written and directed by British filmmaker Jamie Adams, director of many indie films including Benny & Jolene, A Wonderful Christmas Time, Black Mountain Poets, Wild Honey Pie, Alright Now, Balance Not Symmetry, Love Spreads, and Venice at Dawn previously. This is premiering at the 2022 London Film Festival this month. Signature Ent. will then debut Adams' She Is Love in UK cinemas + on VOD starting February 3rd, 2023 early next year. Looking good?