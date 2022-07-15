Half-Brother Found Footage Horror - 'The Andy Baker Tape' Trailer

"I'm just glad you decided not to cut me out of your life." Terror Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror titled The Andy Baker Tape, a made-during-the-pandemic found footage film. It premiered at a few small festivals last year and debuts on VOD in August. In October of 2020, food blogger Jeff Blake and his half-brother Andy Baker hit the road on a food tour that had the potential to change their lives. They were never seen again. This is their footage… The filmmakers explain a bit more behind this: "The Andy Baker Tape was written, shot, and edited in a 6-month period during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Created by a displaced screen actor, an out-of-work Blue Man, an Australian-based sound engineer, and a first-time female producer; this film is a testament to creation and keeping the artistic spirit alive while the rest of the world was forced into hibernation. Our story is a joyride of laughs, thrills, and suspense. My team and I are delighted to share it with you." Starring Bret Lada & Dustin Fontaine. Are you freaked out yet?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bret Lada's The Andy Baker Tape, direct from YouTube:

The last known footage of food blogger Jeff Blake and his half-brother Andy Baker. In October of 2020, food blogger Jeff Blake and his half-brother Andy Baker hit the road on a food tour that had the potential to change their lives. They were never seen again. This is their footage… The Andy Baker Tape is directed by indie actor / filmmaker Bret Lada, making his feature directorial debut after directing one other short film (Scrambled) previously. The screenplay is written by Dustin Fontaine and Bret Lada, who also star in this together. Produced by Arthur Giamalidis and Caitlin Borek. This initially premiered at the Garden State Film Festival last year. Terror Films will debut Lada's The Andy Baker Tape streaming first on the Terror Films Channel on August 5th, 2022, then on VOD + digital starting August 12th this summer. For more info on the film and how to watch, visit their official site. Anyone interested in finding out what happened?