Hallucinatory Nightmare Psychological Thriller 'To the Moon' Trailer

"Road to recovery, it's not… it's not a solo journey." "We have to be at peace in ourselves…" 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for psychedelic / psychological thriller film titled To the Moon, from actor / filmmaker Scott Friend now making his directorial debut. This premiered at a few film festivals last year and should be out to watch later this year. Struggling addict and TV actor Dennis retreats to his remote family home with his wife Mia in a last ditch effort to detox and save their marriage. Their isolation is disrupted when Dennis' estranged brother Roger unexpectedly arrives in the middle of their first night, pushing the couple's commitment to each other to the limit as Roger infiltrates their relationship. As Dennis' nightmares and actions become more disturbing, they are tasked with distinguishing reality from hallucination. The small cast features Scott Friend, Madeleine Morgenweck, and Will Brill. This really does look pretty weird and trippy, with plenty of teases in this trailer but thankfully it doesn't show the whole film this time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Friend's To the Moon, direct from YouTube:

The film follows Dennis & Mia, a young couple who find their weekend retreat becomes a hallucinatory nightmare when Dennis estranged brother Roger arrives and begins to distort their sense of reality. A dysfunctional family study by way of psychological, psychedelic thriller that plays out under the weight of addiction and takes its three leads to darkly funny lows, the film takes the trope of the uninvited house guest and turns it into a metaphor for the fallout of trauma on the relationship between a young couple. To the Moon is written & directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Scott Friend, making his feature directorial debut with this project. Produced by David Formentin, Everett Hendler, Stephanie Randall, Cate Smierciak, Gabriel Wilson. This initially premiered at the 2021 Nightstream Film Festival last year. 1091 Pictures will debut To the Moon in select US theaters + on VOD later this year - stay tuned for an exact date. Interested?