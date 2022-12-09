Handcrafting a Stop-Motion 'Pinocchio' Behind The Scenes Featurette

"Everything has to be built, you fully create a world." One of the most stunning animated films of the year is now available to watch on Netflix! To celebrate the release, Netflix has unveiled another behind-the-scenes featurette for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, his stop-motion animated musical version of this classic Italian fable. All the reviews so far are glowing, praising so much of the film and its unique magic found in the story and all the characters. GdT reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This stop-motion musical follows the mischievous & disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by del Toro & Mark Gustafson, the voice cast features Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, plus Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Ron Perlman, Burn Gorman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz. I always enjoy watching behind-the-scenes of stop motion to view all the craftsmanship & hard work that goes into it looking perfect in camera.

Here's the "Handcrafting Pinocchio" featurette for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full-length trailer for del Toro's Pinocchio here, and the final official trailer here.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines the classic Italian tale of Pinocchio in a stop-motion musical adventure. Follow the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is directed by visionary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, director of the films Cronos, Mimic, The Devil's Backbone, Blade II, Hellboy I & II, Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, The Shape of Water, and Nightmare Alley previously, as well as lots of producing work plus other projects. Co-directed by Mark Gustafson. The screenplay is written by Gris Grimly, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins, and Guillermo del Toro. Based on the original "Pinocchio" story by Carlo Collodi. No major film festival premieres have been announced yet. Netflix will first debut del Toro's Pinocchio in select theaters on November 9th, 2022, then streaming on Netflix starting December 9th. It's available now.