Harrowing Trailer for Series 'Last Light' Imagines a World Without Oil

"The worst case is unfolding." Peacock has revealed a trailer for a mini-series titled Last Light, which will be streaming on their service next month. This is being described as an apocalyptic disaster series, though it really seems like a freak out "we're afraid of change" maintain-the-status-quo concept more than anything. Here's the fear-mongering pitch: "Your family. Your world. What if it all disappeared tomorrow? If society were collapsing, how far would you go to save the ones you love?" So what's causing this disaster? The end of oil. Yes, the thing that we actually need to stop using for the sake of our planet's health and our survival as a species, is the resource in the "society will collapse without it" series. This is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Scarrow. Last Light follows a petro-chemist who discovers the world's oil supplies have been cut off. Starring Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah. I wouldn't be surprised if this series is funded by oil companies afraid of change, hoping entertainment propaganda might scare folks into continuing to use oil.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Peacock's series Last Light, direct from YouTube:

Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name. Last Light is a series with episodes directed by TV filmmaker Dennie Gordon (director of the films Joe Dirt, What a Girl Wants, New York Minute, and mostly TV work recently including "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and "For All Mankind"). With writing by Patrick Massett, Patrick Renault, and John Zinman. Based on the novel "Last Light" by Alex Scarrow. Executive produced by Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett, and John Zinman. Last Light will debut streaming on NBC's Peacock starting September 8th, 2022. Anyone want to watch this?